Canucks' Alex Biega: Serves up two apples
Biega assisted on both Canucks goals in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
The defender has five assists over his last six games. Biega added three hits and three shots in the contest, giving him 17 hits and 12 shots in that six-game stretch. He's enjoying a career year with two goals and 11 assists in 30 games. Biega skates on the second pairing for a rebuilding Canucks team, but he does own a plus-2 rating. It's unlikely the 30-year-old has suddenly cracked the code to NHL success, but he's enjoying a run of production unseen in his career prior to the last few weeks.
