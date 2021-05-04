Holtby surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Holtby didn't have his best game, and the Canucks' offense couldn't keep up with the Connor McDavid-led Oilers. The 31-year-old Holtby has now lost his last three starts. He dropped to 7-9-2 with a 3.34 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 18 contests this season. The Canucks' condensed schedule to finish the year should lead to plenty of work for both Holtby and Thatcher Demko.