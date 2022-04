Holtby (lower body) is doing off-ice workouts, but he has not resumed skating, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Holtby has been out of action since March 12, and it doesn't sound like his return is all that close. The 32-year-old isn't expected to be ready before the end of the regular season, so Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood will be tasked with getting the Stars over the bump and into the playoffs. Holtby remains on long-term injured reserve.