Holtby (lower body) is not expected to participate in Wednesday's free-agent frenzy, and it's possible he could retire, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Holtby's recovery from a lower-body injury suffered in March has apparently taken a bad turn, which leaves the future of his playing career in doubt. He had 10-10-1 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 24 games with the Stars, but was overtaken by Jake Oettinger midseason. With Holtby facing free agency and an uncertain future, fantasy managers can likely leave him off their radar in the fall.