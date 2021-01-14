Holtby stopped 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Holtby won his first start as a Canuck, and he allowed just one point to the Oilers' top two centers -- Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet, while Leon Draisaitl had an assist. It's a great start to the second chapter of Holtby's career after he had a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage with the Capitals last year. The Canucks and Oilers meet again Thursday, but it could be Thatcher Demko getting the nod in goal for the former.