Delia gave up two goals on 27 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Delia took his second loss in a row, though this one was fully due to a lack of goal support. The 28-year-old is down to 9-6-2 with a 3.24 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Thatcher Demko will play Tuesday in Anaheim, but it's possible Delia gets the season finale Thursday in Arizona.