Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Back at practice
Virtanen (illness) resumed practicing with the team after missing Tuesdays matchup with Anaheim.
Virtanen's return from illness will likely see Reid Boucher not only bumped from the lineup, but potentially sent back to AHL Utica. If he can stay healthy, the 21-year-old Virtanen is on pace to set career highs in goals, assists, shots and nearly every other statistical category. For now, the winger figures to slot into a bottom-six role but could periodically get shuffled up and down the depth chart.
