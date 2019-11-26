Canucks' Jay Beagle: Hasn't resumed skating
Beagle (lower body) hasn't skated since Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Beagle will have to log at least one practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. The veteran pivot has only picked up three points in 20 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
