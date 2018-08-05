Juolevi (back) will compete for a roster spot in training camp, the Vancouver Sun reports.

This report implies that Juolevi is recovered from "relatively minor" back surgery, but the greater concern for the prospect is that the Canucks selected Quinn Hughes seventh overall in this year's draft. While Hughes reportedly will play for the University of Michigan in the upcoming season, Juolevi is in danger of becoming an afterthought as far as Canucks prospects are concerned. The Finn went fifth overall in the 2016 draft but has yet to even reach the AHL stage.