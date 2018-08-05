Canucks' Olli Juolevi: Vying for roster spot
Juolevi (back) will compete for a roster spot in training camp, the Vancouver Sun reports.
This report implies that Juolevi is recovered from "relatively minor" back surgery, but the greater concern for the prospect is that the Canucks selected Quinn Hughes seventh overall in this year's draft. While Hughes reportedly will play for the University of Michigan in the upcoming season, Juolevi is in danger of becoming an afterthought as far as Canucks prospects are concerned. The Finn went fifth overall in the 2016 draft but has yet to even reach the AHL stage.
More News
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...