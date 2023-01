Poolman (undisclosed) isn't expected to play again in 2022-23, Canucks president Jim Rutherford told Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Poolman, who last played Oct. 18, has an assist in three games this season. The Canucks are hoping to get more clarity regarding his long-term prognosis in the near future. Poolman is in the second season of a four-year, $10 million contract.