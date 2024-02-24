Malenstyn recorded an assist, four shots and three hits during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Malenstyn's tenacious forechecking help catalyze Nicolas Aube-Kubel's first period goal and the 26-year-old forward now has three points in his last six games -- alongside 18 hits and 11 blocked shots. Malenstyn has become a solid fourth-line player for the Capitals with five goals and 14 points in 54 games in his first full NHL season but the 145th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft will need to secure a larger offensive role to generate much fantasy consideration in standard leagues.