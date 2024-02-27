Malenstyn tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Malenstyn extended Washington's lead to 4-2 late in the opening period, beating Anton Forsberg with a net-front wrister, before adding an assist on a Hendrix Lapierre tally in the second. It's just the second multi-point effort of the year for Malenstyn, who came into Monday with one goal and three points in his prior 11 contests. Overall, the 26-year-old forward is up to six goals and 16 points through 56 games while working primarily on the Caps' fourth line.