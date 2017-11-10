Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Friday

Holtby will tend twine versus the visiting Penguins on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby -- who will try to earn the 200th win of his career -- will be facing a Pittsburgh squad that he's historically struggled against. The netminder is 7-8-2 all-time versus the Pens with a 2.79 GAA, however, Sidney Crosby and company are surprisingly eighth lowest in the NHL in goals per game this season at 2.65.