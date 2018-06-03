Capitals' Braden Holtby: Close to perfect
Holtby stopped 21 shots in a 3-1 win over Vegas on Saturday night.
He played a strong game, save for the brain burp that led to the Golden Knights' only goal. Holtby attempted to play the puck behind the net and strangely coughed up a pass almost straight in the slot. And you guessed it, right to a Knight. Otherwise, Holtby was perfect. He's saving his best for just the right time. The Caps now lead the series 2-1.
