Capitals' Braden Holtby: Let down by offense against Leafs

Holtby saved 28 of 29 shots during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Toronto.

Toronto attacked early and often with a number of high-quality scoring chances, and Holtby was up to the task. The Capitals just couldn't provide their netminder with the goal support needed to take home the win. Holtby has won three of five starts and projects to post another strong fantasy campaign. However, it's definitely important to note that Washington has some personnel shortcomings to work out on the blue line.