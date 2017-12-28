Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to stay hot against B's

Holtby will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

As noted by Gulitti, Holtby has had resounding success against the B's in his career. Just how good has he been against them, you ask? We're talking about a 13-2-0 record, 1.90 GAA and .942 save percentage over 15 appearances. As such, it might be worth paying top dollar for him in DFS settings, although high ownership percentages should follow.