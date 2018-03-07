Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pulled for third time in six games

Holtby was pulled from Tuesday's loss to the Ducks after allowing three goals on nine shots.

These aren't fun times for Holtby fantasy owners, as the 28-year-old has now been pulled in three of his last six starts. He's managed just one win in his last eight appearances, dropping to 29-15-4 on the season with a .908 save percentage. It would take something pretty drastic for Holtby to somehow lose the starting gig before the playoffs, but don't be surprise if the team gives Philipp Grubauer some starts down the stretch. Holtby has now been pulled four times since Feb.2 and has failed to record a shutout in 47 appearances.