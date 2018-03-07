Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pulled for third time in six games
Holtby was pulled from Tuesday's loss to the Ducks after allowing three goals on nine shots.
These aren't fun times for Holtby fantasy owners, as the 28-year-old has now been pulled in three of his last six starts. He's managed just one win in his last eight appearances, dropping to 29-15-4 on the season with a .908 save percentage. It would take something pretty drastic for Holtby to somehow lose the starting gig before the playoffs, but don't be surprise if the team gives Philipp Grubauer some starts down the stretch. Holtby has now been pulled four times since Feb.2 and has failed to record a shutout in 47 appearances.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Prevails in Stadium Series event•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked in Monday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: All signs point to him starting Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...