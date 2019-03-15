Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sixth win in last seven games
Holtby made 22 saves in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.
Holtby has sharpened his game considerably since a few stinkers in the last half of February. He's 6-1 in his last seven with just one game in there -- the loss -- where he allowed more than three goals. Holtby is a great fantasy roll as managers head to their postseason.
