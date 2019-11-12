Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Philadelphia
Holtby will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game against the Flyers, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby has been on a roll over the past two weeks, stringing together four straight wins while posting a respectable 2.46 GAA and .922 save percentage. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his ninth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Philadelphia team that's won four consecutive contests.
