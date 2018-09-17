Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting preseason opener

Holtby will be the home starter for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bruins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Capitals' Stanley Cup defense begins with Holtby in net for a preseason contest, giving the Washington netminder a chance to start knocking off the rust from a celebratory offseason. Last year was odd for the 29-year-old, as he posted disappointing numbers such as a 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage. However, in his career he has a 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage, so expect a bounce back campaign for Holtby.