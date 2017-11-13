Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stymies Oilers for sixth consecutive win
Holtby turned aside 29 of 30 shots during Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.
Holtby was excellent through regulation and overtime, before denying all three Oilers' shooters in the shootout. After a shaky start to the season, the 28-year-old netminder has looked like his old self with six straight wins -- allowing two or fewer goals in five of those contests. With Washington getting healthier, look for last season's Vezina Trophy finalist to whittle his GAA and save percentage closer to his average in recent seasons. Continue playing the workhorse in any fantasy format every time he's in action.
