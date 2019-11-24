Play

Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to bus league

The Capitals reassigned Sgarbossa to AHL Hershey on Sunday.

Sgarbossa was called up for the injured Nicklas Backstrom (upper body), and played two games, registering no points while averaging 8:07 of ice time. His demotion is a good sign that Backstrom is nearing a return to the ice. Sgarbossa will pivot to the AHL, where he has 14 points in 17 games thus far.

