Milano missed Thursday's skate, raising doubts about his availability versus the Rangers in Game 3 on Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Milano is pointless in the postseason through two games while chipping in just one shot and a minus-2 rating. Despite playing in only 49 regular-season contests, the 27-year-old winger still set a new personal best with 15 goals, though he missed the 30-point threshold for the first time in the last three years.