Capitals' Tyler Graovac: Headed for conditioning stint
Graovac (upper body) was assigned to AHL Hershey on a long-term conditioning loan Tuesday.
After Graovac plays a few games with the Bears, the Capitals will need to decide if they want to recall him to the big club or if they want to waive him with the hope of keeping him with the minor-league team more permanently. The 24-year-old was not particularly effective last season with Minnesota and, between injury and poor play, has not done much to earn his keep in Washington just yet.
