Pearson signed a one-year contract with HK Dukla Michalovce of the Slovak Extraliga on Friday, Ansar Khan of mlive.com reports.

Pearson played three games with the Red Wings in 2021-22 and failed to hit the scoresheet. The sixth-round pick (140th overall) by the Red Wings in 2015, Pearson played 47 games with AHL Grand Rapids in 2022-23, finding the back of the net four times while adding 10 assists in 47 games.