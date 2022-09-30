Pearson (personal) was placed on waivers Friday, per CapFriendly.
Pearson debuted at the NHL level last season, appearing in three games while failing to record his first career point. The 25-year-old forward is expected to spend most of his time with AHL Grand Rapids.
