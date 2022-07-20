Pearson accepted his qualifying offer with the Red Wings, PuckPedia reports.
Pearson is now under contract for the 2022-23 season on a two-way deal. The winger drew into three games with the Red Wings last year, logging four hits and two shots on goal while averaging 6:45 of ice time per game. He's likely to spend much of the campaign with AHL Grand Rapids again.
More News
-
Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Called up from minors•
-
Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Sent back to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Recalled by Red Wings•
-
Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Returns to minors•
-
Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Promoted to top level•