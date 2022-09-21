Pearson is attending to a personal matter and is considered out indefinitely, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Pearson was likely facing an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster but this latest news all but guarantees he will begin the year with AHL Grand Rapids. Once back with the team, the 25-year-old Georgia native could play more games than he did last year (three) yet figures to remain primarily a minor leaguer.