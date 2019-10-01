Chris Stewart: Cut from camp

Stewart, who was attending Philadelphia's training camp on a professional tryout agreement, did not make the team's final roster.

Stewart hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2017-18 when he notched 16 points in 54 games split between Calgary and Minnesota. The 31-year-old vet will likely either have to settle for a two-way deal in North America or head overseas to continue his playing career.

More News
Our Latest Stories