Flyers' Chris Stewart: Hits waivers
Stewart (illness) has been placed on waivers.
Stewart seems likely to hang around with the Flyers for at least Wednesday's game against the Blues, with no other options available on the Flyers' current rosters. After that, the team is expected to recall Joel Farabee again, potentially bumping Stewart out of the lineup yet again.
