Campbell was waived by the Coyotes on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The 'Yotes have completely retooled their right defense, using free agency and trades to stuff the roster with the likes of experienced skaters. Jason Demers, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Luke Schenn are now in the desert, and it's rendered Campbell expendable as a result. Given that he's a 29-year-old with only 42 NHL games (with the Avalanche) under his belt, we can confidently say that he shouldn't be rostered in any fantasy league.