Roussel scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Roussel's goal was his first point in four contests since returning from a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old has found more success as an agitator than a scorer -- he's at seven points, 54 shots on net, 55 PIM and 71 hits in 51 appearances. The French winger will likely stick in the lineup to end the year as injuries have decimated the Coyotes' already thin depth.