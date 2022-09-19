Roussel signed a professional tryout agreement with the Flyers on Monday, RDS.ca reports.
Roussel spent last season with the Coyotes for which he logged 53 games and tallied four goals, four assists and 74 hits. The gritty winger should be a fan favorite if he can secure a permanent contract but may need to settle for a two-way contract that would see him spend time in the minors.
