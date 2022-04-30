Roussel provided an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Roussel closed out 2021-22 with a goal and an assist in his last three games. The French winger was limited to 53 games this season, logging eight points, 59 shots on net, 59 PIM and 74 hits in a bottom-four role. He's still effective as an agitator, but single-digit point totals are unlikely to interest many fantasy managers. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.