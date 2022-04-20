Roussel (lower body) is on track to be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Wednesday versus Chicago, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Roussel should return to a bottom-six role following his six-week absence. The 32-year-old vet has collected six points through 47 contests this campaign.
