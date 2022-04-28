Stralman scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.

Stralman worked his way into the slot and buried a wrist shot past Scott Wedgewood to get Arizona on the board early in the third period. The goal extended his point streak to three games with two goals and three assists in that span. It's been quite an unlikely stretch from the 35-year-old defenseman who now has eight goals and 15 assists in 73 games this season.