Stralman recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.

Stralman's been on quite a roll recently with five points (two goals and three assists) in his last four contests. While the 35-year-old defenseman shouldn't be counted on as a regular point producer he's been a steady presence on Arizona's blue line this season. Stralman now has seven goals and 15 assists this season with 94 hits and 98 blocked shots.