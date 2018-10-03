Ullstrom (upper body) was sent to AHL Tuscon on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Ullstrom is making his return to North America after spending the past five seasons between the KHL and Swedish Hockey League. The 29-year-old scored six goals and added 24 helpers in 47 games for HV71 Jonkoping of the SHL last year, but he couldn't make the cut with a rebuilding Coyotes' team in camp.