Coyotes' David Ullstrom: Returning to NHL
Ullstrom inked a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Tuesday.
Ullstrom will be making his return to North America, having spent the previous five years playing in the KHL and the Swedish league. During the 2017-18 campaign, the 2008 fourth-round pick notched six goals, 24 helpers and a plus-11 rating in 47 outings with HV71 Jonkoping. The 29-year-old should have a decent chance of making the 23-man roster coming out of training camp, but his two-way deal will allow the club to move him down to AHL Tucson if necessary.
