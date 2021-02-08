Caggiula (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Monday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Caggiula managed just 3:56 of ice time against the Blues on Saturday before suffering his lower-body injury. While the 26-year-old winger is still looking for his first goal of the season, he has managed five helpers, 11 shots and 15 hits in his last eight contests. In Caggiula's stead, Larson Crouse (upper body) will return to the lineup Monday. Considering the Yotes are entering a back-to-back, Caggiula will likely also be out versus Colorado on Tuesday.