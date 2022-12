Caggiula was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Caggiula has logged three NHL games this season in which he averaged a meager 7:28 of ice time and generated zero points, two shots and five hits. Still, with Ryan Poehling (upper body) and Josh Archibald (lower body) both sidelined, Caggiula could be in line to play during this stint in the NHL.