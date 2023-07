Caggiula inked a two-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Saturday, per TSN.

Caggiula had 22 goals and 53 points in 65 contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2022-23. The 29-year-old forward has played in 282 career NHL games, recording 46 goals and 91 points over that span. He should get a look during training camp, but he'll probably end up starting the season in the minors.