Caggiula was called up by Pittsburgh on Wednesday, per Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com.

Caggiula has 12 goals and 37 points in 47 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He's also recorded a minus-1 rating, two shots, five hits and a block in three contests while averaging 7:28 of ice time with Pittsburgh in 2022-23.