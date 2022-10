Caggiula was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Caggiula will trade places with Drew O'Connor who was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move. In his three appearances this year, the 28-year-old Caggiula averaged a mere 7:28 of ice time in which he has recorded two shots, five hits and one block. Even if Caggiula does get called back up later in the season, he is unlikely to offer more than low-end fantasy value in a bottom-six role.