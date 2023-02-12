site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Promoted Saturday
Mayo was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Mayo has been held without a point through 13 NHL games this season. He was waived in December and hasn't dressed in an NHL game since Nov. 23.
