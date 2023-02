Mayo was traded to Vegas from Arizona on Wednesday in exchange for Shea Weber's (ankle) contract and a 2023 fifth-round pick, Kevin Weekes of ESPN reports.

Mayo has two goals and seven points in 26 games with AHL Tucson this season. He also has no points, eight PIM, 30 hits and 20 blocks while averaging 11:42 of ice time in 15 games with Arizona in 2022-23. He'll report to AHL Henderson.