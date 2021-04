Larsson produced an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Larsson earned the secondary helper on the game-winning, hat-trick-clinching tally by Jakob Chychrun in overtime. The 28-year-old Larsson has had a more noticeable role in recent games -- the center saw 15:01 of ice time Sunday. The Swede is up to eight points, 36 shots on net, 42 hits and 22 PM through 36 outings.