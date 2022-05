Larsson notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Larsson played reasonably well in a fourth-line role with two helpers, 20 hits, a minus-2 rating and four shots on goal through six playoff contests. The 29-year-old had a career-high 21 points in just 43 regular-season appearances between the Capitals and Coyotes this year.