Coyotes' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Out for three months
Hjalmarsson has a cracked fibula and will miss around three months, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hjalmarsson left Saturday's loss to the Avalanche early after blocking Erik Johnson's slap shot, and after additional testing, the injury is severe. This is a major loss for the Coyotes' blue line, as Hjalmarsson is a top lockdown defenseman. He'll aim for a January return, although the timeline is just an approximation. Expect the Coyotes to call up another blueliner from AHL Tucson for now and place Hjalmarsson on injured reserve, although they may have to trade for a long-term solution.
