Hjalmarsson (upper body) recorded two shots on net and two blocked shots in 16:14 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hjalmarsson missed 10 games with the injury. The 33-year-old defenseman will likely remain more of a defensive presence than a scoring threat. He has four helpers, 46 blocks, 21 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 30 appearances this season.